Bhaskar Bose is solving his 100th case this month

Spotify Original podcast Bhaskar Bose, produced by MnM Talkies, is celebrating its 100th case this month. This detective audio-fiction show released its 100th case on December 6, titled Raat Raani.
Bhaskar Bose’s fans see him as a hero who is always standing for the right. The 100th case, however, has put him in a spot. This time the tables have turned. Raat Raani, played by veteran actor Sandhya Mridul, is the voice of those unheard victims Bhaskar chose not to hear.
The award-winning show was launched in 2019 and has completed a successful run of three years in December 2022. From missing bodies at graveyards to murders on a film set, Bhaskar Bose and Bikesh solve each case in their inimitable style. Mantra, who plays the title role in the show, shares, “100 weeks. 100 cases. 360 episodes and over 7000 minutes of pure audio magic. The journey from Bhaskar Bose’s first episode to today has truly been incredible, fulfilling as an actor and enterprising as a creator.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 dead, 8 injured in stampede-like situation at Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore
Jostle among the public during the roadshow leads to stamped...
Uzbekistan Health Ministry probes death of 18 children, alleges link to India-made cough syrup
Says that 18 out of 21 children suffering from acute respira...
4 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter near Tawi bridge in Jammu
7 AK assault rifles, one M4 rifle, three pistols and a large...
India likely to make negative RT-PCR report mandatory for passengers arriving from China, 5 other places from next week: Sources
Health Ministry sources caution that next 40 days will be cr...
PM Modi's mother Hiraben admitted to hospital, doctors say 'condition stable'
Modi visits hospital to meet his ailing mother