Bhaskar Bose is solving his 100th case this month

Spotify Original podcast Bhaskar Bose, produced by MnM Talkies, is celebrating its 100th case this month. This detective audio-fiction show released its 100th case on December 6, titled Raat Raani.

Bhaskar Bose’s fans see him as a hero who is always standing for the right. The 100th case, however, has put him in a spot. This time the tables have turned. Raat Raani, played by veteran actor Sandhya Mridul, is the voice of those unheard victims Bhaskar chose not to hear.

The award-winning show was launched in 2019 and has completed a successful run of three years in December 2022. From missing bodies at graveyards to murders on a film set, Bhaskar Bose and Bikesh solve each case in their inimitable style. Mantra, who plays the title role in the show, shares, “100 weeks. 100 cases. 360 episodes and over 7000 minutes of pure audio magic. The journey from Bhaskar Bose’s first episode to today has truly been incredible, fulfilling as an actor and enterprising as a creator.”