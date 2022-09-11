What a ride!

Vikas Kumar, who has been a part of popular TV and web shows, like CID and Aarya, had recently started his own production house along with his friend Sharib Khan. The two started working with Ammi Media, a New York-based company for a documentary film. The shoot of the same is now complete. Vikas says, “The documentary is based on Indian women cyclists, featuring a 43-year-old woman from Delhi Gareema Shankar, and a 57-year-old grandmother from Jaipur Renu Singhi.”

He continues, “The film crew just finished the shooting schedule in the UK, covering the cycling event in London. Gareema has been hailed as one of the ‘Heroes of LEL 2022’ and Renu Singhi became the first Indian woman ever to complete the 1500-km challenge within the stipulated time of 125 hours.”