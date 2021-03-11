Pankaj Tripathi, Smriti Mandhana come together for 'Non-Stop Cricket'

Sony Sports Network has launched first of the three films this week, which is a part of their campaign titled Non-Stop Cricket on Sony Sports Network’. For the first time, member of India Women’s Cricket Team Smriti Mandhana and Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi have come together. The film is an ode to the real fans of cricket, as it talks about eating, sleeping and breathing cricket.

Pankaj says, “I am delighted to be a part of such an inclusive campaign by Sony Sports Network where Bollywood meets cricket in an innovative manner.” Adds Smriti Mandhana, “I am really excited to be a part of Non-Stop Cricket on Sony Sports Network’. The message is not only innovative but also progressive.” The film’s music has been given by Hanif Shaikh and is truly appealing.