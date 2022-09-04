Rajat Dahiya loses 18 kg for his new show

Rajat Dahiya has worked really hard to get into the skin of his character. Rajat was seen playing the role of a bulky 55-year-old man in Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta. In fact, the actor had to put on a lot of weight to look his age. Now, for his new show Sanjog, to play a man in his 30s, he had to lose about 15 to 18 kg. For the same, the actor went through an epic transformation.

Rajat said, “I had to put in a lot of effort for the character of Gopal because earlier, in Tujhe Hai Raabta, I was playing a 55-year-old man, who was bulky. In Sanjog, I am playing a fit guy in his 30s. So, to get into Gopal’s character, I worked out regularly for almost 3 to 4 months while maintaining a strict diet.”