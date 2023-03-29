Jennifer Aniston wears a Manish Malhotra lehenga in Murder Mystery 2

The internet went into frenzy when Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston wore an Indian traditional lehenga for a wedding sequence in her upcoming movie Murder Mystery 2. It was designed by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.

Aniston, who has a huge fan base in India, reacted to her look and called the attire beautiful. The chikankari lehenga was handpicked by renowned Hollywood costume designer Debra McGuire.

Aniston said, “It was a beautiful, beautiful dress. It was extremely heavy and I wasn’t expecting that. So much respect for all the beautiful women of India who wear it.”

Murder Mystery 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film Murder Mystery featuring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler as Nick and Audrey. The second part of the movie is available to stream on Netflix from March 31.