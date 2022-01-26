Meat Loaf's streams jump by 4,650 per cent following his death

Rock icon Meat Loaf’s sales jumped by a whopping amount in the immediate wake of his passing. His 1977 Bat Out of Hell album is a solid candidate to re-enter the top 10 next week as a result of the resurgent interest in his catalog, statistics from the last few days show. According to MRC Data, on January 21, the day most of the public learnt of Meat Loaf’s death the day before, his on-demand streaming rose 4,650 per cent from the baseline established since the beginning of the year.

But many fans wanted to own a piece of Meat Loaf, as the jumps in sales were particularly impressive. Album sales went up 18,684 per cent, and individual digital track sales rose a whopping 33,793 per cent. The percentage increases are remarkable especially considering that this was not a typical example of an artiste that was only racking up minimal streams before he died; Meat Loaf’s 45-year-old hits were still being consumed in sizable numbers even prior to his passing. — IANS