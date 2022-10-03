Yo Yo Honey Singh and Millind Gaba come together for Paris Ka Trip

Yo Yo Honey Singh is known for his chartbuster tracks and Millind Gaba is one who mesmerises the audience with outstanding melodies. The talented two have collaborated for the first time ever for a peppy track called, Paris Ka Trip.

The track, which will be releasing on October 6, will be a treat for music lovers. In addition to lending their vocals to the track, Paris Ka Trip also features the duo. Directed by Mihir Gulati, the lyrics are written by Millind Gaba, Asli Gold and Yo Yo Honey Singh.