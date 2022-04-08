Soon, animated series on tennis star Leander Paes titled Little Leander

Chhota Bheem, India’s very own animation series, has been enthralling the audiences for 14 years. Green Gold Animation, the studio behind the series, has now signed up with the timeless tennis star Leander Paes for an animation series on his life story, tentatively titled Little Leander. This animated original will be based on Leander’s life, the challenges and his childhood experiences during his journey to become one of the greatest tennis stars and a global icon. One of the most successful players in tennis history with eight career Grand Slam doubles titles and 10 career Grand Slam mixed doubles titles, he also holds many firsts in the world of tennis.

The show will take inspiration from true events and will be created with kids and young teens in mind. Rajiv Chilaka of Green Gold Animation says, “We are honoured to be able to collaborate with Leander Paes. We are privileged every time we get to witness a genius.”