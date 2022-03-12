DID L’il Masters Season 5 enters International Book of World Records

In the run-up to the much-awaited launch of DID L’il Masters Season 5, Zee TV has set out on a special initiative. A first-of-its-kind fan-sourced 360-degree dance video mosaic was put up on the streets of Mumbai.

The three-day activity witnessed as many as 1500 entries, thus paving way for the channel to make a spectacular entry into the International Book of Records. The judge of the show, Sonali Bendre, too participated in this activity by recording the final video to register a world record of the ‘world’s biggest 360-degree video mosaic’ using maximum, unique 360-degree videos sourced within 72 hours.

Says Sonali, “I never really thought I would contribute to creating a world record in anything in life, but today I have. This is the best moment of my life. After I left for my treatment, I didn’t really know if I will ever get a chance to be here, breaking the world record and judging a reality show - that too with Remo and Mouni. This moment makes me very emotional and happy.”