The purpose behind all my songs and compositions is only my wife Sangeeta, says Shankar Mahadevan

Zee TV is giving some exceptional young singers a chance to shine on the grandest stage once again with its ninth season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs.

There’s a fresh panel of judges, including Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik and Neeti Mohan, to guide the young talents. This weekend saw the Family Special episode. While all the families of the contestants gave a surprise to their respective singing prodigies, Shankar Mahadevan also spoke about his special bond with his family and wife, Sangeeta. He dedicates his journey to his wife.

He said, “I am very lucky that I have Sangeeta, Shivam and Siddharth as my family. The inspiration behind all my songs and compositions till now is my wife Sangeeta. I have been married to her for almost 30 years now, and I have known her since I was 17 years old. It’s been more than 40 years of us, together, we have literally grown up. I still remember, we started dating when she was in the 8th grade, and I was in 11th, and after a couple of years, we got married. Our journey has been amazing.”