Nora Fatehi joins Beyoncé and Travis Scott on the list of Top Music Influencers in France

Actress Nora Fatehi, who is currently ruling the television reality shows, has joined the likes of Beyoncé and Travis Scott on the list of ‘Top Music Influencers on Instagram’ in France. With the worldwide success of her recent single Dirty Little Secret, the actress cemented her position as one of the most influential and popular artistes, not just on home turf but overseas as well. This feat makes her the first Bollywood star to join the ranks of the most celebrated artistes in the world.
Nora Fatehi has consistently represented cultures from around the world. Dirty Little Secret is another one of her endeavours that does exactly that, while reflecting her dynamic versatility and sensibility as an artiste. The track, sung, produced and directed by Fatehi, went on to become the 2022 Summer Anthem across the globe.
