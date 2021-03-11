Jacqueline Fernandez teams up with Gauri Khan for a show

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan has created a name and place for herself in the interior designing industry. She is one of the most well-known interior designers.

Gauri is now set to collaborate with Jacqueline Fernandez as she took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her posing with Jacqueline. As per reports, the two ladies have come together for an interior design show. Sharing these pictures, Gauri wrote, “Lights… Camera… Action! For the interior design show with the super fun and energetic.”

While details of the show are under wrap as of now, fans are excited as Gauri and Jacqueline look stunning in the pictures.