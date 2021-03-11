Palak Tiwari breaks silence on being spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari made headlines in January this year when she was spotted with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Rumours of Shweta and Ibrahim dating spread like wildfire and their pictures went viral.

In one of them, Palak was seen covering her face. Now, in a recent chat show, Palak opened up about why she covered her face when she was spotted with Ibrahim.

Palak revealed, “That night I had told her one hour back that I had left for home. I was in Bandra. I was like ‘mummy there’s so much traffic. I am on my way home’ and she was like ‘fine.’ Then these pictures came out… So I had hidden my face from Shweta Tiwari, not anyone else.”

Further addressing the dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak said, “We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That’s all there is to it.”