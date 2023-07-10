What's cooking?

MasterChef India is searching for talented individuals with a flair for cooking to participate in its upcoming season. Whether you are a home cook or someone who simply loves experimenting in the kitchen, MasterChef India welcomes everyone with a passion for food. To register, one can visit the Sony LIV app and fill out the application form. This is not all; using the new MasterChef India filter on Instagram, one can now nominate friends and family members.