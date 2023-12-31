What’s cooking?: Cardi B, Offset spend time together in New York City amid split drama

Rappers Cardi B and Offset are very much a part of each other’s lives. Although the WAP rapper, 31, confirmed that she and the Need It musician, 32, had split earlier this month, they were spotted spending time together in New York City. An Instagram Story by a user featured them posing individually during the same outing!
At the start of December, Cardi confirmed that she had been ‘single for a minute now’, during an Instagram Live video. She didn’t acknowledge when she and Offset officially parted ways, only that she was no longer in a relationship. “I don’t know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my Lives, or from my Stories, when I put some certain music, or find my unfollowings (sic),” she said.
A week earlier, Offset and Cardi had unfollowed each other on Instagram, something eagle-eyed fans noticed without prompting. Later, Cardi once again maintained that she and Offset had broken up when a social media user claimed they were romantically involved again and spending Christmas together.
