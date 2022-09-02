Karan Johar wants to know if there is something between Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur

ANI

In the latest episode of Koffee with Karan, Karan Johar gave his viewers a sneak-peek into the personal and professional life of Heropanti co-stars Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff. The highlight of the episode was the moment when Karan kept prodding Kriti about whether something was cooking between her and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Karan mentioned that Kriti and Aditya were seen canoodling in a corner at his party. Karan said, “Kriti you have been single for a while now. Is there anybody? There were rumours, I mean it came from...somewhere in my party that Oh Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur look so good together. We caught the canoodling in a corner, as in chatting.” Responding to this, Kriti, said, “We do look good together but you know me, I don’t canoodle in a corner! But yes, we were talking and he is a fun guy to be around.”

