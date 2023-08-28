What’s for music?: Singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa makes a comeback with a new season and a unique format

Zee TV’s iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa returns with an exciting new season. While Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik serve as judges; Aditya Narayan returns as the host. Premiered on August 26, the new season is poised to change the game with a new format that includes spontaneous challenges thrown at contestants by the judges after one of their peers has delivered an outstanding act in a particular style or genre.

Rather than a set template with weekly rounds one is familiar with, this challenging environment is bound to shake up the room a bit. It will help stimulate a competitive edge amongst the contestants and pack in a new surprise for its viewers in every single episode.

Himesh Reshammiya said, “Although I have been a part of several seasons of this reality show, each season has left me surprised with the kind of talent that has performed on this stage. I truly believe that it is going to be a real treat to watch these raw gems perform.

Judge Neeti Mohan added, “I am all set to judge the new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and it’s an honour to be on the same judging panel as the esteemed singers and composers of our music industry – Himesh Reshammiya and Anu Malik.