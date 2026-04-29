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Home / Lifestyle / What’s Hot

What’s Hot

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:44 AM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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EAT: Chandigarh
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Street-style indulgence

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If you’re craving a hearty plate of chole bhature in Chandigarh, Khao Aur Khane Do is a spot that often finds its way onto local food trails. Known for its no-frills, street-style appeal, the eatery keeps its focus firmly on a limited yet satisfying menu. Their chole bhature, served with tangy achaar, onions and green chillies, deliver a punch of bold, familiar flavours that many swear by. The bhature are typically soft and indulgent, pairing well with the spiced chole for a comforting, filling bite. While opinions can vary, the dish continues to enjoy a loyal following, with many locals calling it a must-try for a quick, flavourful meal.

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PLAY: Amritsar

Sufi notes, spoken words

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The Earth Amritsar will host Kanha Kamboj, a poet–musician known for blending shayari with soulful singing, on May 3 from 7pm. Recognised for his soft delivery and Sufi-tinged sound, Kamboj’s performances move fluidly between spoken word and melody, creating intimate, emotionally resonant experiences. The event aims to bring audiences a refreshing take on poetry, art and dialogue through a format that feels both personal and immersive.

LOVE: Chandigarh

Rani Jind Kaur in exile

Join an engaging book signing and conversation on Wednesday, 29th April at 6 PM at Bahrisons Booksellers in Chandigarh. Author Sakoon Singh will be in conversation with Manpreet Kaur about her latest historical novel, Fourteen Springs of Separation. The discussion will explore the hidden history of Rani Jind Kaur, the youngest wife of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and her heart-breaking journey of exile and separation from her son, Duleep Singh. To attend, register for free.

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Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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