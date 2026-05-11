Advertisement

Pages in the hills

Advertisement

Bibliophiles are in for a treat as Shimla Book Festival has started, where they can find a variety of books. The festival is being held at the Multipurpose Hall in the historic Gaiety Theatre at The Ridge. From fiction to non- fiction to children books, one can get their favourite books at affordable prices of Rs 100 and Rs 200. The festival is organised in Shimla every year which attracts thousands of book lovers. On till may 16.

Advertisement

Culture: Chandigarh

Unbuilt visions

Advertisement

Art enthusiasts are in for a unique experience as the exhibition ‘Humanist Modernity: The Unbuilt Chandigarh of Maciej Nowicki’ is set to be inaugurated at the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10 C. The exhibition will be inaugurated by Shri H. Rajesh Prasad, IAS, Chief Secretary, U.T. Chandigarh, in the presence of Dr. Piotr Antoni Świtalski, Head of Mission, Embassy of the Republic of Poland in New Delhi. Visitors can explore the visionary ideas and unbuilt concepts linked to Chandigarh’s architectural legacy. The event is expected to attract art and architecture lovers from across the region. On May 12.

Play: Chandigarh

Evening with Papon

Music lovers are in for a soulful evening as ‘Shaam-E-Mehfil with Papon’ is all set to take place at Nexus Elante Mall. The concert promises an intimate mehfil-style experience filled with ghazals, evergreen Bollywood classics and some of Papon’s most loved melodies. Known for his heartfelt voice and emotive performances, the singer will take audiences on a nostalgic musical journey blending timeless tunes with contemporary charm. The event is part of a multi-city tour that has already created excitement among fans across the country. On May 16.