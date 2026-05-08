 What’s Hot: Akhilee Matta @Amritsar

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Akhilee Matta was a senior corporate professional in Delhi NCR with a generous salary, and a diary full of jokes. Today, she has quit the job to do stand-up full-time. She has now done sold-out solo shows in four cities. She goes by the name Absolutely Akhilee, and will be performing at the Saturday Silent Book Reading party at Kafeine Cafe being hosted in collaboration with Timeless Amritsar today.

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Play: Amritsar

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Paint your emotions

Let your emotions flow onto canvas as we honour the beautiful bond we share with our mothers. The vent titled Roots & Wings – A Mother’s Day Canvas will be held at Fairfield by Marriott today at 3 pm. Participants are encouraged to bring their own drawing/painting materials to make your experience more personal and comfortable.