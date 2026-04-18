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Home / Lifestyle / What's Hot: An evening with Gaurav Gupta @Ludhiana

What's Hot: An evening with Gaurav Gupta @Ludhiana

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Subhash K Jha
Updated At : 05:57 AM Apr 18, 2026 IST
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n April 18, Ludhiana will host a lively evening of laughter as Gaurav Gupta, popularly known as Being Baniya, takes the stage at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan
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Eat: ChandigarhFood & wilderness
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The iconic Forest Hill Resort, nestled in the pristine Shivalik foothills, has reinvented itself, and launched its all-new Club House, marking a key milestone in the resort’s transformation into a luxury eco-tourism destination in the wilderness. The kitchen is named The Vańa and the menu offers a refined multi-cuisine programme spanning Indian, Continental, Pan-Asian, and Oriental dishes, crafted using fresh ingredients sourced directly from FHR farms.

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Play: Chandigarh

Onkar live

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Onkar, a stand-up comic, brings his special act Blunt at CP 67 Mall, Mohali, on April 19 at 6 pm. This one-hour-act in Himdi is meant for anyone 16 years, is centred on the artist’s desires to break free from societal conditions and express his authentic self.

Laugh: Ludhiana

An evening with Baniya

On April 18, Ludhiana will host a lively evening of laughter as Gaurav Gupta, popularly known as Being Baniya, takes the stage at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan. With his witty observations and relatable humour, Gupta who has already won hearts with his Amazon Prime special Market Down Hai and over 50 million YouTube views promises a rib-tickling performance. The show, in Hindi, runs for about 1 hour 15 minutes and is open to audiences aged 16 and above, with tickets starting at Rs 799.

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