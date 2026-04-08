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Home / Lifestyle / What’s hot: Asian flavours @Anant Mahal at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort & Spa

What’s hot: Asian flavours @Anant Mahal at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort & Spa

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Updated At : 06:05 AM Apr 08, 2026 IST
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India Jones from Trident Nariman Point hosts a special pop-up at Anant Mahal at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort & Spa
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Eat: ChandigarhAsian flavours
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An exclusive culinary experience arrives in Chandigarh as India Jones from Trident Nariman Point hosts a special pop-up at Anant Mahal at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort & Spa. Scheduled from April 7 to 12, the pop-up is open for both lunch and dinner. Led by Chef Ashish Singh, the menu showcases refined Asian flavours inspired by multiple regions. Set in an elegant environment, the experience blends signature dishes with a focus on authenticity and technique, offering guests a unique and immersive dining journey.

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Play: Chandigarh

Printmaking residency

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The Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi is hosting the International Printmaking Portfolio Residency in Chandigarh from April 7 to 10 at the Open Hand Art Studios, Le Corbusier Centre. Featuring artists such as Vijay Bagodi, Anant Nikam, Mahesh Prajapati, Achala Gunwardhana and Sudath Abeysekara, the programme includes exhibitions, workshops, and presentations. The exhibition is on till April12 from 10 am to 6 pm, with artist presentations scheduled on April 8 and 9 at 5:15 pm.

Love: Ludhiana

Spring pop-up

Spring Fling is a stylish pop-up that brings together a refreshing mix of couture, pret, and resort wear, creating the perfect spring shopping experience. Designed as a feel-good showcase, it captures the essence of effortless fashion and seasonal elegance in a relaxed setting. The event will be held on April 8 from 11 am to 7 pm at Blaase in Ludhiana. With its thoughtfully curated selection and vibrant ambience, Spring Fling offers visitors an opportunity to explore versatile fashion while enjoying the lively spirit of the season.

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