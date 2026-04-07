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Home / Lifestyle / What’s hot: Baisakhi baithak @Ikk Punjab

What’s hot: Baisakhi baithak @Ikk Punjab

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Updated At : 05:38 AM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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This Baisakhi, Ikk Panjab, in collaboration with Culture Plus, presents The Heritage Gathering on April 11’2026 , 7:30 pm onwards
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Eat: ChandigarhBaisakhi baithak
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This Baisakhi, Ikk Panjab, in collaboration with Culture Plus, presents The Heritage Gathering on April 11’2026 , 7:30 pm onwards. The evening blends poetry by Gurpreet (Mohtaaj) and Tanmay Maheshwari with evocative folk music by Simi Bedi, inspired by legends like Surinder Kaur and Amrita Pritam. A thoughtfully curated menu rooted in harvest traditions — featuring dishes like aate da halwa, kulchas and lassi — completes the experience. Priced at Rs 3000–3500, it’s a sensory celebration of Baisakhi through food, music and shared memory.

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Play: Mohali

Festive joy

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The 4th edition of Exhibition Udaan arrives at Mohali on April 12, 2026, at Hero Homes, celebrating creativity under the theme Where Creativity Takes Flight. Dedicated to Baisakhi, the event brings together art, culture and community spirit in a vibrant setting. Visitors can explore exhibitions, artistic showcases and cultural expressions that highlight both tradition and innovation. Designed as a family-friendly outing, Udaan captures the festive joy of new beginnings while encouraging creative exchange and togetherness, making it one of the season’s most engaging cultural gatherings in the region. For more information, reach out at 78144-77645.

Love: Chandigarh

Shop local

Chandigarh-based label Ibai champions sustainable fashion through close collaboration with artisans and thoughtful textile innovation. Showcasing a rich spectrum of fabrics — from intricate Jamdani to airy Chanderi and bold Ikat — the brand reflects a deep respect for craft traditions. On April 7, 2026, at House No. 75, Sector 2, Chandigarh, Ibai invites visitors to explore its design philosophy up close. The showcase offers a chance to engage with conscious fashion that balances heritage techniques with contemporary aesthetics, making it a must-visit for those who value craftsmanship, sustainability and timeless style.

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