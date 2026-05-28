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Home / Lifestyle / What’s hot: Bela Chameli Sharbat at Karigari

What’s hot: Bela Chameli Sharbat at Karigari

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TNS
TNS
Updated At : 05:45 AM May 28, 2026 IST
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The Bela Chameli Sharbat at Karigari is a floral summer indulgence you simply cannot miss during this sweltering heat
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Savour: Chandigarh

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Summer sips

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The Bela Chameli Sharbat at Karigari is a floral summer indulgence you simply cannot miss during this sweltering heat. More than just a drink, it is an experience — fragrant, cooling and refreshing, with aromas that linger like a garden in bloom. Paired with delicacies by turbaned celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi — who served everyone from commoners to maharajas to more recently President Droupadi Murmu — the experience perfectly blends traditional Indian flavours with a refined modern touch.

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Play: Chandigarh

Rajkumari live

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Experience an unforgettable evening of emotions, poetry, and storytelling with Nayab Midha as Rajkumari arrives at Punjab Kala Bhawan on May 30, 2026 at 6:00 PM. A soulful spoken-word journey that challenges perspectives on love, life, and identity, the show promises laughter, tears, and heartfelt moments. Blending powerful narration with raw emotion, Rajkumari is more than a performance — it’s an experience that stays with you long after the curtains close.

Shop: Ludhiana

Style affair

Step into an evening of fashion, elegance, and fresh new vibes at the grand opening on may 29, 2026 from 4pm to 7pm of Madame at Sunview Enclave. Discover curated styles, timeless trends and the signature charm that defines the brand, as the newest fashion destination in Ludhiana opens its doors in style. From chic everyday essentials to statement pieces that turn heads, expect an experience filled with glamour, sophistication and inspiring new-season fashion.

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