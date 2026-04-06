What’s Hot: Books in a box

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Books bonanza

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Book lovers in Shimla are in for a treat as the famous Lock The Box Book fair, by Bookchor has returned to the hill station. The exhibition cum sale is being organised at the historic Gaiety Theatre at The Mall. From fiction to non-fiction, story books to spiritual book, one can get it all in this exhibition. What makes this special that readers have to pay for the box and not for the books. The books are being offered in three box sizes costing Rs 1199, Rs 1999 and Rs 2999.

Play: Ludhiana

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Prateek live

Music lovers in Ludhiana are in for a treat as Prateek Kapoor takes the stage at Studio Mastaani on April 11. The live performance, scheduled for 9 p.m., promises three hours of soulful melodies and electrifying energy, blending Bollywood and Sufi genres to create an unforgettable evening. The event is expected to draw enthusiastic audiences eager to experience Kapoor’s powerful vocals and captivating stage presence. Studio Mastaani will transform into a hub of rhythm and resonance, making this concert one of the season’s most anticipated musical nights.

Laugh: Chandigarh

Comedy after dark

Punchlines After Dark – A Surprise Lineup Show is a Hindi stand-up comedy event happening at The Laugh Club in Chandigarh from Monday, 6 April 2026 to Thursday, 30 April 2026. The show begins at 9:30 PM and runs for approximately one hour. It features a surprise lineup of comedians, making each performance unique and unpredictable. The event is open to audiences aged 16 years and above, and tickets are available starting from ₹101.