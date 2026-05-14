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Home / Lifestyle / What’s hot: Brisa Sundowner@Chandigarh

What’s hot: Brisa Sundowner@Chandigarh

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TNS
TNS
Updated At : 05:41 AM May 14, 2026 IST
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Sundowner @Brisa 35
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Eat: Chandigarh
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Brisa Sundowner

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This summer, Brisa 35, JW Marriott Chandigarh, invites the city to unwind in style with a specially curated Sundowner experience on May 16, 2026. Set against the backdrop of a stunning sunset, the evening promises a seamless blend of indulgent dining, handcrafted cocktails, and an elevated ambience, making it an ideal choice for social gatherings, intimate evenings, and weekend indulgence.

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Play: Chandigarh

Modern Majnu

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If you’ve ever been in love… this one is for you. Modern Majnu is live in Chandigarh on May 15, 2026 at Tagore Mini Theatre, sector 18, Chandigarh. Enjoy an evening of raw storytelling, poetry, and emotions you don’t talk about — but carry in your heart — in a show written and performed by Rishab Chadha.

Love: Ludhiana

Everyday jewels

Maison Aureylia is a modern fine jewellery brand founded by Avantika Mehra. The brand is designed mainly in affordable 14k gold with diamonds, the brand focuses on jewellery that is lightweight, wearable, and made for everyday styling. Enjoy a Maison Aureylia pop up on May 20 and 21, 2026, at Ramsahai Villas, Ludhiana.

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