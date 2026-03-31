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Home / Lifestyle / What’s hot: Buddha bowls @Amritsar

What’s hot: Buddha bowls @Amritsar

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Updated At : 05:39 AM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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Small eateries like Gluten Free Rasoi, Hangries and even big chain restaurants like Grain offer these vegan, mindful options in Amritsar Photo: istock
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Eat: Amritsar
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Vegan meals

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Vegan and looking for a blend of taste and health? Amritsar has got you covered. Move over dairy-rich staple diets, city eateries are now offering conscious meals including Buddha bowls, vegan pastas, Thai curries and gluten-free ice creams. Small eateries like Gluten Free Rasoi, Hangries and even big chain restaurants like Grain offer these vegan, mindful options.

Play: Chandigarh

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Sanam live

Nexus Elante recently hosted the highly anticipated live concert by Sanam, bringing together music enthusiasts for an unforgettable evening of energy, nostalgia, and entertainment. The Courtyard came alive as audiences gathered in large numbers to witness the band perform some of the most loved tracks, including Kya Hua Tera Wada, Gulabi Aankhen, Lag Jaa Gale, and Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi. The event witnessed fans actively engaging throughout the evening — singing along, capturing moments, and adding to the vibrant on-ground buzz.

Laugh: Ludhiana

Shayar special

Ludhiana is all set to host Main Shayar Toh Nahi – Manhar Seth, a unique blend of poetry and comedy that promises laughter, nostalgia, and heartfelt moments. Scheduled at Nehru Sidhant Kender on April 4 at 7 PM, this two-hour special invites audiences aged 16 and above to experience Manhar Seth’s signature storytelling, emotional depth, and humour. It’s an evening designed to make you smile, reflect, and celebrate the magic of words.

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