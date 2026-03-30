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Home / Lifestyle / What’s Hot: Bun tikki at Brijwasi Chat Bhandar, Amritsar

What’s Hot: Bun tikki at Brijwasi Chat Bhandar, Amritsar

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TNS
Updated At : 05:45 AM Mar 30, 2026 IST
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Brijwasi Chat Bhandar remains Amritsar’s go-to spot for lip-smacking bun tikki
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Eat: Amritsar
Chaat Legacy
A beloved name in Amritsar’s street food scene, Brijwasi Chat Bhandar has been serving flavoursome delights since 1958. With its oldest outlet at Crystal Chowk on Cooper Road, and other locations in Ranjit Avenue, Rani Ka Bagh, and the newly opened Guru Nanak Dev University shopping complex, it remains a go-to for locals. Known for its mix chaat, papri chaat, bun tikki, aloo tikki, bhel puri, dahi bhalla, gol gappe, and signature kanji, the eatery stands out for its freshness — everything is prepared live near the seating area. The real secret, however, lies in its distinctive chutneys that elevate every bite.

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Play: Shimla
Stage Stories
Theatre enthusiasts in Shimla can look forward to an engaging cultural showcase as Sumukha, Gaiety Theatre, and the North Zone Cultural Centre host the Pratibha Natya Utsav at the iconic Gaiety Theatre. The festival opened with Apne Apne Daav, directed by Mukesh Jha, followed by Seediya by Sumukha, Delhi, under the direction of Arvind Singh Chandravanshi. It concludes with Mann ke Bhawar on March 30, helmed by Rupesh Bhimta and presented by Shimla Acting Academy. With diverse storytelling and seasoned performers, the festival promises an immersive theatrical experience each evening.

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Love: Mohali
Divine Rhythm
The Saras Mela Ground in Mohali came alive on Saturday as the much-anticipated Royal Stag BoomBox Music Fest delivered an electrifying experience for music lovers. The event featured an impressive line-up of popular artists, including Divine, Neeti Mohan, Rashmeet Kaur, Payal Dev, and DJ Sahil Gulati. Each performer brought a unique style to the stage, creating a vibrant fusion of Bollywood melodies and hip-hop beats. Divine’s powerful rap numbers, Neeti Mohan’s soulful voice, and Rashmeet Kaur’s energetic performances had the audience grooving throughout the night.

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