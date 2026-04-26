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Home / Lifestyle / What’s Hot: Eat - Amritsar say cheese

What’s Hot: Eat - Amritsar say cheese

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:35 AM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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Brie cheese, fresh figs, grapes, cheese cubes, pears, pecan nuts and honey on cutting board on dark stone background. Cheese plate, still life of seasonal wine snacks. View from above.
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What’s Hot

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Eat: Amritsar

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Say cheese

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Modern cheese platters in bars and restaurants are curated experiences blending artisanal, aged, and soft cheeses with sweet/savory accompaniments. Common pairings feature mix of textures including Aged Gouda, Parmesan, Brie (often Truffle Brie), Goat cheese (truffles or log), and Stilton or blue served with crackers, fig jam, nuts, grapes, and often honey or truffle dips. Elevating brunches and get-togethers, curated platters by DCF, Foodzen and restaurants experience by Tepah, Grain by Elgin offer assorted slices of cheese seved as gourmet meals.

Play: Chandigarh

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Baisakhi bonanza

Theatre for Theatre (TFT) in collaboration with the Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi is set to organise the 6th TFT Baisakhi Theatre Festival 2026 from April 28 to 30 at Tagore Theatre. This festival promises to be a vibrant cultural celebration for art lovers, showcasing a rich blend of theatre, music, and folk traditions. Performances will be held daily starting at 6:30 pm.

Love: New Delhi

Nature on canvas

Palette Art Gallery will present Where The Sky Remembers, a solo exhibition of recent works by Ashish Kushwaha on April 29. Bringing together a concentrated body of paintings in watercolour on paper and acrylic on canvas, the exhibition foregrounds Kushwaha’s sustained engagement with landscape as a site of memory, ecological reflection, and quiet resistance. On till May 29 at

Palette Art Gallery, 14, Golf Links, New Delhi.

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