What’s hot: Eat - Chandigarh Dum Noorani delights

Dum Noorani is a well-loved restaurant chain in Chandigarh and the Tricity area, renowned for its authentic Mughlai flavours, especially its signature dum-cooked biryani. The flagship restaurant in Sector 7-C boasts a lively upstairs dining area, serving up crowd favorites like Murg Lahori, Mutton Biryani, and Khameeri Roti. Apart from the Sector 7 outlet, Dum Noorani can also be found in Mohali, Zirakpur, Kharar, Panchkula, and Bathinda.

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Play: Chandigarh

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Marriage material

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Join Helly Shah for a hilarious evening of comedy at The Laugh Club Chandigarh. In her new stand-up storytelling show, Marriage Material, she shares funny, relatable stories about love, life, and everything in between. Don't miss out this Sunday, 26th April at 6:30 PM for a night full of laughs!

Love: Ludhiana

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Brew by the Lake

AIPL Brew by the Lake brings together food, beats, brew, and high energy from 25th to 26th April, 4 PM to 11 PM at AIPL DreamCity, Ludhiana. Enjoy an exciting lineup of drum circles, dance troupes, karaoke, DJ sets, live bands, and more, all set against a vibrant lakeside vibe.