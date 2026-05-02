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Home / Lifestyle / What’s Hot: Eat - Shimla Chinese parantha

What’s Hot: Eat - Shimla Chinese parantha

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:44 AM May 02, 2026 IST
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Shimla Chinese parantha
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What’s Hot
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Eat: ShimlaChinese parantha
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Known for its unique dish called Chinese Parantha, DX cafe in Sanjauli, Shimla continues to remain the favourite eating joint of the locals especially youngsters. The deep fried parantha, which comes with stuffing of vegetables and cheese, continues to remain the most ordered dish in the cafe as people cannot get enough of the crunchy paratha. It is also available in other flavours as well including the Ultra-Popular Cheese Paratha, which is loaded with cheese.

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Play: Ludhiana

Mahjong times

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Mahjong lovers, I’s time to learn and/ upgrade skills as Ludhiana gets ready to host another session. From May 4 to May 5, 2026, the session would focus on the tips and tricks to win the game. There will be two batches on both days 12 to 2 pm 3 to 5 pm at the price of 9000 (for both the days) at Olive Kitchen & Bar, South City.

Love: Amritsar

Urdu poetry Club

If you are one to enjoy an intimate evening dedicated to the depth and beauty of Urdu Shayari, the monthly meet ups of Urdu Ki Mehfil with Dev Hindavi in collaboration with Timeless Amritsar is the place to be. A gathering of Urdu and poetry lovers, here verses flow like conversation and poetry feels personal, lived, and timeless. This month's meet up is on May 2,2026 at Bunglow No. 63, Police Lines, from 5.30pm onwards.

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