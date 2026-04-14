What’s Hot: Harpriya’s Happy Hour @Chandigarh

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Read: Mohali

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Book fest

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KitabLovers proudly brings the New Book Carnival to Mohali! From 16 April to 26 April 2026, visit Mohali Walk, Sector 62, Chandigarh, and explore an exciting collection of books at unbelievable prices. Enjoy up to 80 per cent off on all genres, including romance, crime, fiction, novels, self-help, motivation, and kids’ books. With brand-new arrivals and daily restocks, there’s always something fresh to discover. Whether you’re a student, parent, or passionate reader, this carnival is perfect for everyone. Browse trending bestsellers and timeless classics, all in one place. Don’t miss this chance to grab amazing reads and fill your bags with stories you’ll love forever!

Play: Chandigarh

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Harpriya live

Get ready for an evening full of laughter with Harpriya’s Happy Hour – A Trial Show! Happening on April 19, 2026 at The Laugh Club, Chandigarh, this comedy experience promises a refreshing mix of humour in Hindi and English. The show runs for 1 hour 15 minutes and is open to audiences aged 16 and above. Join Harpriya as she brings witty observations and relatable moments to life on stage. With tickets starting at ₹699 and seats filling fast, this is your chance to unwind and enjoy a fun night out.

Love: Mohali

Baisakhi cheer

CP67 Mall turned into a vibrant celebration space as students from Annie’s Kindergarten visited to experience the festive spirit of Baisakhi. The young learners were welcomed into a thoughtfully curated Baisakhi setup that beautifully captured the essence of Punjab’s rich cultural heritage. Surrounded by traditional décor and festive elements, the children got an engaging glimpse into the significance of the harvest festival. Adding to the excitement, the students participated in a series of fun-filled games and interactive activities, making the experience both enjoyable and educational. The initiative aimed to introduce them to the true spirit of Baisakhi—joy, gratitude and togetherness.