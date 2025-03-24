What’s Hot: In Amritsar, everyday is a Friday now!

EAT: Adding to the ever-growing food landscape of Amritsar, TGIF opened its first branch in the holy city of Amritsar. Located at Ranjit Avenue, the restaurant offers a lively ambience, handcrafted cocktails and lip-smacking food. Designed to be a go-to destination for friends and families, the Amritsar outlet combines the classic TGI Friday’s spirit with a modern touch. It also offers live entertainment, an exclusive restaurant preview and a culinary showcase. Known for its casual American fare, with signature items like the now iconic potato skins, whisky-glazed chicken, and a variety of burgers and wings. You can also get your burgers and salads made as per your food choices or liking! Catering to the Punjabi palate, their USP includes fully loaded potato fries, sticks with melted cheddar cheese, crisp meat as per your choice, served with sour cream and green onions. Among the stand out features is their famous Cheese steak burger, a popular American snack, known for its delicious taste and crispy texture.

AMRITSAR: LOVE

Combining modernity and tradition

From Patiala salwars to farsi salwars, Punjabi women know their fashion and how! They have always been the power dressers, combining modernity and tradition. Minny Sandhu, a traditional Punjabi/Indian designer label helmed by Amritsar-based designer Minny Sandhu, launched a new spring/summer collection called Fursat. The rich, lawn and premium cotton-based collection of suits, formal-wear, pret, formals, cord sets and Indian-wear promises high fashion, which weaves traditional Punjabi embroideries and pastel love, a perfect combination for the summer. A preview of the collection was recently held at her outlet in Ranjit Avenue with the who’s who of the Amritsar fashion circle in attendance. More than fashion, Sandhu shared that it was a tribute to the women in her family, who had always dressed up to elevate their style and status of Punjabi traditional attire.

CHANDIGARH: PLAY

A celebration of ceramics

Aura Pottery recently presented the ‘Aura Ceramic Collective’, a two-day event showcasing the works of 23 ceramic artists at Aura Farm, New Chandigarh. This eclectic gathering featured exclusive handmade pieces, collectibles and one-of-a-kind ceramics. With Chandigarh’s growing love for art, the Aura Ceramic Collective aimed at celebrating ceramics as a powerful artistic medium. By spotlighting skilled creators and their craftsmanship, the event offered visitors a unique opportunity to explore the beauty and versatility of ceramics. Anuja Lath, artist and founder of Aura Pottery, shared, “Bringing the Aura Ceramic Collective to Chandigarh is a deeply personal and meaningful step for me. As an artist, I’ve always believed that ceramics deserve far more recognition as a powerful art form.”