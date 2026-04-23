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Home / Lifestyle / What’s hot: Meet - Chandigarh Mrs World

What’s hot: Meet - Chandigarh Mrs World

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:30 AM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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India’s first Mrs World, Dr Aditi Govitrikar
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What’s hot

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Meet: Chandigarh

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Mrs World

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Crown & Conversations on April 26 at 3 PM, offers a direct interaction with India’s first Mrs World, Dr Aditi Govitrikar. A limited-seat session aimed at personal growth, it gives participants an inside look at the road to Mrs World. On at Seville Lounge, sector 26, Chandigarh. Register to participate.

Play: Chandigarh

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Forum on Bhagat Singh

A thought-provoking forum revisits Bhagat Singh as martyr, thinker and enduring idea in today’s ideological landscape. Scholars and writers come together in Chandigarh to revisit his legacy on Saturday, April 25, 2:30 PM at People's Convention Centre, Sector 36 B, Chandigarh.

Love: Ludhiana

Cotton & lace

Studio N Global presents a one-day pop-up titled Cotton & Lace Affair on April 27 from 12 noon onwards. The showcase features breezy cottons and delicate lace, blending comfort with timeless elegance. Curated by Studio N by Niman Dhawan.

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The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

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Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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