What’s hot: Play - Ludhiana Mahjong club

Read: Chandigarh

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The veil & the sword

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Join an engaging literary evening hosted by Baithak, featuring an in-depth conversation around the book The Veil & the Sword by Ranjit Powar, in discussion with noted writer and commentator Navtej Sarnaon Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm at The Millennium Ballroom, Aroma Premium, Himalaya Marg, Chandigarh. The evening will include a conversation between the author and Navtej Sarna, readings and reflections from the book, followed by audience Q&A and high tea.

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Play: Ludhiana

Mahjong club

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The Mahjong Club at AIPL launched at Club Aqua, bringing together beginners and experienced players. Centred on “Learn, Practice, Play,” the event featured introductions, practice sessions, and friendly games, fostering a vibrant community for Mahjong enthusiasts. Save the date April 28, 11:30 to 2:00 pm, 3:00 – 6:00 pm at Club Aqua, Ludhiana.

Love: Chandigarh

Dil ki dawai

Dil Ki Dawai by Vanshika Parmar is more than just a show—it unfolds as an intimate journey through the many layers of life, love, and personal growth. After receiving overwhelming appreciation on social media platforms, Vanshika brings her first live showcase of Dil Ki Dawai to Laugh Club, sector 26, Chandigarh on April 26, 2026, 4 pm. Designed for viewers aged 12 and above, the show inviting attendees to step into a space where emotions, laughter, and introspection come together seamlessly.