What’s Hot: Quick Tandoori Momos @Shimla

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Quick Tandoori Momos, a cafe in Shimla which specialises in momos has become a must visit place for momo lovers. The cafe offers over 200 varieties of momos that will leave you wanting for more. Started in 2020, the cafe is known for its Tandoori Momos, Matka Momos, Pan Tossed Momos and Kurkure Momos, which are some of the most famous and highly ordered entries.

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Play: Chandigarh

Resin art

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Sector 7 SOCIAL, the neighbourhood café-bar, is set to host a Beach Pour Resin Art Experience on Sunday, May 17, from 4 PM onwards. Designed for art enthusiasts and curious beginners alike, the session will bring together participants for an immersive resin-pouring experience inspired by ocean textures, fluid art techniques, and hands-on creative expression in a relaxed SOCIAL setting.

Love: Amritsar

A date with Panjab

Majha House invites a discussion on a set of Panjabi Dalit stories, searing and hard hitting, dealing with a range of issues from caste identity to exploitation and rural and urban decay. The session will feature several writers and translators, who work in Punjabi and English literature. The event will also feature book discussions, author interaction, with a side of history. Event is on May 23, at Majha House from 4.30 PM onwards.