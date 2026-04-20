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Home / Lifestyle / What’s hot: Rasika Annual Fine Arts Exhibition @Gaiety Theatre, Shimla

What’s hot: Rasika Annual Fine Arts Exhibition @Gaiety Theatre, Shimla

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Updated At : 05:56 AM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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Rasika Annual Fine Arts Exhibition at Gaiety Theatre in Shimla
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Love: Shimla

Art Mart

Art lovers are in for a treat as the Jawahar Lal Nehru Government College of Fine Arts, Banuti in Shimla has brought a three-day art exhibition named Rasika Annual Fine Arts Exhibition' to the historic Gaiety Theatre in Shimla. The exhibition features artworks including charcoal paintings, watercolour paintings, oil paintings, designs, sculptures and texture-based works, making it a must see exhibition. All the artworks have been designed by students of Bachelor of Visual Arts (BVA) programme in the college.

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