What’s hot: Rasika Annual Fine Arts Exhibition @Gaiety Theatre, Shimla

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Summer Fling at Ruav. Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, on April 23, 2026 promises an array of shopping options as around 20 designers come together to launch their summer collections. The event will showcase a vibrant mix of fashion, including breezy appareland seasonal essentials, making it an ideal destination for trend-conscious shoppers.

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Play: Chandigarh

Jam & jive

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Soulverse Unplugged presents Jam & Jive, an open jamming session taking place on Sunday, 26 April 2026 at 6:00 PM at TuBu in Chandigarh. The two-hour event will feature acoustic and Bollywood music, with performances and participation in Hindi, English, and Punjabi. Designed as an interactive open mic-style experience, it invites music enthusiasts to join, perform, or simply enjoy a relaxed live music atmosphere. Tickets are priced at ₹499.

Love: Shimla

Art Mart

Art lovers are in for a treat as the Jawahar Lal Nehru Government College of Fine Arts, Banuti in Shimla has brought a three-day art exhibition named Rasika Annual Fine Arts Exhibition' to the historic Gaiety Theatre in Shimla. The exhibition features artworks including charcoal paintings, watercolour paintings, oil paintings, designs, sculptures and texture-based works, making it a must see exhibition. All the artworks have been designed by students of Bachelor of Visual Arts (BVA) programme in the college.