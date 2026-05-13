What’s hot: Spotlyt Social @Jalandhar

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Looking for a new fine-dine option in Jalandhar? Spotlyt Social, a newly opened rooftop restaurant in Model Town, is fast becoming a favourite evening hangout. From sizzling paneer tikka and cheesy garlic bread to classic pizzas, pesto pastas, butter chicken and flavourful biryani, the menu offers plenty to relish. The place also serves refreshing coolers, mojitos, shakes, matchas and lattes.

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Play: Chandigarh

Wicks & wax

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Experience a creative and relaxing afternoon at the Story of Scent, Wick & Wax Candle Making Workshop by RAD Xperiences in Chandigarh. Happening on May 17, 2026, Sunday, from 12–3pm at Beige Cafe, the workshop lets participants explore candle-making, fragrance blending, and wax artistry while creating their own personalised scented candles in a vibrant setting.

Love: Delhi

Art mart

Stories the Soil Remembers is a solo exhibition by Jyoti Tyagi, curated by Prayag Shukla, on till 14 May 2026 at Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam Tansen Marg New Delhi. The art works explore themes of nature, memory and ecological sensitivity