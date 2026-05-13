icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Lifestyle / What’s hot: Spotlyt Social @Jalandhar

What’s hot: Spotlyt Social @Jalandhar

article_Author
TNS
Updated At : 05:49 AM May 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Spotlyt Social, a newly opened rooftop restaurant in Model Town, is fast becoming a favourite evening hangout
Advertisement
Advertisement

Eat: JalandharSpotlyt Social
Advertisement

Looking for a new fine-dine option in Jalandhar? Spotlyt Social, a newly opened rooftop restaurant in Model Town, is fast becoming a favourite evening hangout. From sizzling paneer tikka and cheesy garlic bread to classic pizzas, pesto pastas, butter chicken and flavourful biryani, the menu offers plenty to relish. The place also serves refreshing coolers, mojitos, shakes, matchas and lattes.

Advertisement

Play: Chandigarh

Wicks & wax

Advertisement

Experience a creative and relaxing afternoon at the Story of Scent, Wick & Wax Candle Making Workshop by RAD Xperiences in Chandigarh. Happening on May 17, 2026, Sunday, from 12–3pm at Beige Cafe, the workshop lets participants explore candle-making, fragrance blending, and wax artistry while creating their own personalised scented candles in a vibrant setting.

Love: Delhi

Art mart

Stories the Soil Remembers is a solo exhibition by Jyoti Tyagi, curated by Prayag Shukla, on till 14 May 2026 at Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam Tansen Marg New Delhi. The art works explore themes of nature, memory and ecological sensitivity

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts