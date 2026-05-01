What’s Hot: Summer coolers @Back To Source

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Play: Ludhiana

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Harsh Gujral live

Ludhiana is set to host a laughter‑filled evening as renowned stand‑up comedian Harsh Gujral brings his celebrated show Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai to Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan. Scheduled on May 1, 2026, the performance will begin at 7:30 PM, offering audiences a 90‑minute dose of sharp wit and relatable humour in both Hindi and English. With an age limit of 16 plus, the event promises to draw a vibrant crowd eager to experience Gujral’s dynamic style right in the heart of the city.

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Laugh: Chandigarh

Naman in town

Main Aisa Kyun Hoon by Naman Jain on May 2, Saturday, 8 Pm at The Laugh Club Chandigarh offers a hilarious night out with jokes that land straight home. Humour picked from life around — family dinners and whatsapp groups and such, turn everyday chaos to comedy gold. Aimed at 16 plus, the 90-minute show offers a hearty laughter dose.