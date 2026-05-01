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Home / Lifestyle / What’s Hot: Summer coolers @Back To Source

What’s Hot: Summer coolers @Back To Source

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TNS
Updated At : 05:39 AM May 01, 2026 IST
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Back To Source’s summer offerings include refreshing beverages like Fresh Mango Mojito and Strawberry Mojito
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Summer coolersCommitted to safety, hygiene, purity of ingredients and healthy cooking mediums, Back To Source has unveiled a distinctive range of traditional Indian summer coolers and fermented probiotic beverages, to beat the scorching summer heat. The unique beverages were showcased at BTS’s Sector 66 outlet in Mohali’s Jubilee Junction. The highlight offerings include the Gond Katira Almond Milk Cooler, Jowar Badam Milkshake, and Pineapple Tepache. Back To Source’s summer offerings also include refreshing beverages like Fresh Mango Mojito and Strawberry Mojito.
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Play: Ludhiana

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Harsh Gujral live

Ludhiana is set to host a laughter‑filled evening as renowned stand‑up comedian Harsh Gujral brings his celebrated show Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai to Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan. Scheduled on May 1, 2026, the performance will begin at 7:30 PM, offering audiences a 90‑minute dose of sharp wit and relatable humour in both Hindi and English. With an age limit of 16 plus, the event promises to draw a vibrant crowd eager to experience Gujral’s dynamic style right in the heart of the city.

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Laugh: Chandigarh

Naman in town

Main Aisa Kyun Hoon by Naman Jain on May 2, Saturday, 8 Pm at The Laugh Club Chandigarh offers a hilarious night out with jokes that land straight home. Humour picked from life around — family dinners and whatsapp groups and such, turn everyday chaos to comedy gold. Aimed at 16 plus, the 90-minute show offers a hearty laughter dose.

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