What’s hot: Tanuja Chandra in town

Learn: Ludhiana

Manifest with Puneet

Step into the version of yourself that already has it all with this 7-day Sure & Strong self-worth course, led by manifestation coach Puneet. With over 500 success stories across a decade, the programme begins April 27 and focuses on mindset, energy and self-concept for those seeking clarity, confidence and abundance. WhatsApp “REBIRTH” to 98152 76669 to register.

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Play: Chandigarh

Tanuja Chandra in town

A special screening of Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha, a 50-minute documentary by Tanuja Chandra, will be held on April 24 at 6:30 pm at Tagore Theatre. Hosted by Chandigarh Citizens Foundation, the film traces the lives of two elderly women navigating ageing with courage, dignity and acceptance. The evening includes an interactive conversation with the director and producer Anupama Mandloi, followed by a Q&A.

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Love: Shimla

Art exhibition

Srijanam, an art exhibition at the historic Gaiety Theatre, showcases works by artists Gurpreet Singh, Amreek Singh, Kanika Sehgal and Sureel Kumar. Featuring over 100 pieces across acrylic, oil and watercolour, the exhibition offers a rich visual experience. “Art is not just learning—it reflects and preserves culture,” says Amreek Singh. On till April 25.