What’s Hot: The Original 1947 Butter Chicken@Daryaganj, Mohali

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One of India’s most renowned North Indian restaurant brands, Daryaganj, has arrived in Mohali with a new outlet at HLP Galleria, marking its debut in the Tricity region. Founded by Raghav Jaggi and Amit Bagga, the brand celebrates the legacy of the late Kundan Lal Jaggi, Raghav’s grandfather. The menu revives iconic dishes such as “The Original 1947 Butter Chicken” and “The Original 1947 Dal Makhani,” prepared using fresh, carefully sourced ingredients that recreate the rich, nostalgic flavours of a bygone era. From succulent tandoor-grilled meats to artisanal kulfi served at a live counter, every dish is crafted to stay true to how Kundan Lal Jaggi originally served them in 1947.

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Play: Chandigarh

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Stage lighting masterclass

Satvik Arts is set to organise a four-day Masterclass in Stage Light Design from April 13 to April 16, 2026, at the Mini Auditorium, Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh. The workshop will be conducted by renowned lighting designer Gyan Dev Singh, an alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD) and recipient of the prestigious Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar awarded by the Sangeet Natak Akademi. This intensive masterclass aims to provide hands-on training and in-depth understanding of stage lighting techniques for actors, directors, and theatre practitioners. Participants will get practical exposure to the latest lighting technologies and will be trained on advanced lighting consoles used in professional productions.

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Love: Chandigarh

Man meets Nature

Purusha aur Prakriti, Man and Nature brings together four artists — Yatin Singhal, Pankaj Saroj, Anubhav Som and Anand C Shende — in a collective exploration of the dialogue between humans and the natural world. On view from April 10 to 25, 2026 at the Alliance Française de Chandigarh, the exhibition reflects on how nature is interpreted through diverse artistic lenses. Singhal presents layered abstractions rooted in consciousness and matter, Saroj offers luminous Himalayan watercolours, Som explores conceptual urban-nature intersections, and Shende brings vibrant, memory-infused canvases. On view till April 25, 2026 at the Alliance Française de Chandigarh.