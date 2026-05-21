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Live music, vibrant interiors and an indulgent multi-cuisine spread make Cdeli Modern Bistro a buzzing weekend hangout in Urban Estate, Jalandhar. The chirpy cafe-restaurant is drawing youngsters for its eclectic menu featuring cigar rolls, bubble teas, peri peri fries and mixed beans quesadillas. Diners can also savour Mexican chimichangas, hummus pita falafel, pizzas, desserts and coffees, including favourites like hazelnut mocha and tiramisu mocha.

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Play: Shimla

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Vaishnavi live

Cultural Kaarvan on May 21 and 22, 2026 at the historic Gaiety Theatre on Mall Road, Shimla celebrates music, art, literature and heritage. The festival will feature an eclectic line up including classical dance, indie music, theatre performances, and instrumental showcases. Among the featured performances will be Vaishnavi Sharma’s evocative presentation, Anhad Poetry with Indian Raags. Open to all.

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Love: Ludhiana

Tea & therapy

On 21st May 2026, an intimate evening of wellness and meaningful conversations awaits at Lord Elgin, Ludhiana, as Tulåh Clinical Wellness and Airnet Travels come together to host a curated Wellness & High Tea soirée from 4:00 PM onwards. Designed as an exclusive experiential gathering, the event will offer guests insightful clinical wellness discussions, personalised one-on-one doctor sessions and special wellness privileges. Hosted by Ambika Rikhraj, the soirée promises to be a sophisticated blend of wellness, elegance, and community connection.