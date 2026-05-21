icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Lifestyle / What's Hot: Vaishnavi live @Shimla

What's Hot: Vaishnavi live @Shimla

article_Author
TNS
Updated At : 05:34 AM May 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Cultural Kaarvan on May 21 and 22, 2026 at the historic Gaiety Theatre on Mall Road, Shimla celebrates music, art, literature and heritage
Advertisement
Eat: JalandharBistro buzz
Advertisement

Live music, vibrant interiors and an indulgent multi-cuisine spread make Cdeli Modern Bistro a buzzing weekend hangout in Urban Estate, Jalandhar. The chirpy cafe-restaurant is drawing youngsters for its eclectic menu featuring cigar rolls, bubble teas, peri peri fries and mixed beans quesadillas. Diners can also savour Mexican chimichangas, hummus pita falafel, pizzas, desserts and coffees, including favourites like hazelnut mocha and tiramisu mocha.

Advertisement

Play: Shimla

Advertisement

Vaishnavi live

Cultural Kaarvan on May 21 and 22, 2026 at the historic Gaiety Theatre on Mall Road, Shimla celebrates music, art, literature and heritage. The festival will feature an eclectic line up including classical dance, indie music, theatre performances, and instrumental showcases. Among the featured performances will be Vaishnavi Sharma’s evocative presentation, Anhad Poetry with Indian Raags. Open to all.

Advertisement

Love: Ludhiana

Tea & therapy

On 21st May 2026, an intimate evening of wellness and meaningful conversations awaits at Lord Elgin, Ludhiana, as Tulåh Clinical Wellness and Airnet Travels come together to host a curated Wellness & High Tea soirée from 4:00 PM onwards. Designed as an exclusive experiential gathering, the event will offer guests insightful clinical wellness discussions, personalised one-on-one doctor sessions and special wellness privileges. Hosted by Ambika Rikhraj, the soirée promises to be a sophisticated blend of wellness, elegance, and community connection.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts