What’s keeping Saiyami Kher busy?

Saiyami Kher has always impressed the audiences with her performances. Be it her debut film Mirzya or Anurag Kashyap- directorial Choked, she has garnered immense praise. The actress had quite a busy start to the year, thanks to back-to-back film announcements. Working on double shifts to complete the shoot of the new season of Breathe: Into The Shadows and Faadu directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary, Saiyami also managed to squeeze time for her cricket training as a part of the prep for R Balki’s Ghoomer.
Currently, she is juggling her time between the sets of Ghoomer and Faadu. Saiyami says, “It feels so good to be working round the clock. This is all an actor waits for. I know how tough the waiting game has been so now when I have long hours of work.”
