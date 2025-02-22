What’s streaming

Kaushaljis vs Kaushal

JioHotstar

What happens when generation gap takes an unexpected and hilarious turn? The much-anticipated family entertainer is all set to tickle your funny bone while delivering a powerful message about urbanisation, modernity, and the ever-changing dynamics of relationships.

Daaku Maharaaj

Netflix

This Telugu film features Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal and Shraddha Srinath in pivotal roles. The film is centered around a robber who is striving for establishing his own territory amid conflicts with powerful people.

Reacher Season 3

Prime Video

The series revolves around the life of Reacher, who travels to Maine in search of a deadly foe, only to stumble upon some unfinished business from his own past. Based on Lee Child’s novel ‘Persuader’, the show stars Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, Anthony Michael Hall and Johnny Berchtold in pivotal roles.