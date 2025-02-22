What’s streaming
Kaushaljis vs Kaushal
JioHotstar
What happens when generation gap takes an unexpected and hilarious turn? The much-anticipated family entertainer is all set to tickle your funny bone while delivering a powerful message about urbanisation, modernity, and the ever-changing dynamics of relationships.
Daaku Maharaaj
Netflix
This Telugu film features Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal and Shraddha Srinath in pivotal roles. The film is centered around a robber who is striving for establishing his own territory amid conflicts with powerful people.
Reacher Season 3
Prime Video
The series revolves around the life of Reacher, who travels to Maine in search of a deadly foe, only to stumble upon some unfinished business from his own past. Based on Lee Child’s novel ‘Persuader’, the show stars Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, Anthony Michael Hall and Johnny Berchtold in pivotal roles.
Oops! Ab Kya?
JioHotstar
An accident during a medical check-up turns Roohi’s life upside down. As mystery, drama, love and confusion unfold, how will she face the challenges? The series stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Ashim Gulati, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sonali Kulkarni, Apara Mehta, Abhay Mahajan and Amy Aela.
