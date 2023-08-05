What's streaming: Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3

Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3
Disney+Hotstar
The beloved band of misfits from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is settling into life on Knowhere in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’ but it isn’t long before their lives are upended. The third and final instalment of the franchise introduces several new characters. Directed by James Gunn, it stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper.
The Lincoln Lawyer 2, Part 2
Netflix
A month after the release of ‘Part 1’, ‘The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2’ is back. Mickey Haller (played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) solves his toughest case in this adaptation of Michael Connelly’s novel ‘The Fifth Witness’ (fourth book of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ series). Directed by David E Kelley, the show reminds us of another popular legal drama, ‘Suits’.
Poisoned
Netflix
The eye-opening documentary ‘Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food’ takes you on a roller coaster of food poisoning scandals and stories, including the dangers of food-borne bacteria like E coli and salmonella. Directed by Stephanie Soechtig, it is based on Jeff Benedict’s ‘Poisoned: The True Story of the Deadly E. Coli Outbreak that Changed the Way Americans Eat’.
Dhoomam
Prime Video
Starring Fahadh Faasil, this Malayalam film is directed by Pawan Kumar. The action thriller revolves around the tobacco industry. It is produced by Hombale Films, which was behind the success of ‘Kantara’. This is the digital premiere of the film, which released in theatres in June. It also stars Roshan Mathew and Aparna Balamurali.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Army personnel killed in encounte in Kashmir's Kulgam, search for terrorists on
The search operation turned into an encounter after the mili...
Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in 'Modi surname defamation case'
Defamation Case: 3-judge Bench says trial judge gave no reas...
Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat & contest elections
Congress: Reinstate him in the LS immediately
Supreme Court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque
Rejects Muslim group’s petition against Allahabad HC order
Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping
SP was on leave, no additional forces were on standby