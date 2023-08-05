What's streaming: Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3

Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3

Disney+Hotstar

The beloved band of misfits from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is settling into life on Knowhere in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’ but it isn’t long before their lives are upended. The third and final instalment of the franchise introduces several new characters. Directed by James Gunn, it stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper.

The Lincoln Lawyer 2, Part 2

Netflix

A month after the release of ‘Part 1’, ‘The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2’ is back. Mickey Haller (played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) solves his toughest case in this adaptation of Michael Connelly’s novel ‘The Fifth Witness’ (fourth book of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ series). Directed by David E Kelley, the show reminds us of another popular legal drama, ‘Suits’.

Poisoned

Netflix

The eye-opening documentary ‘Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food’ takes you on a roller coaster of food poisoning scandals and stories, including the dangers of food-borne bacteria like E coli and salmonella. Directed by Stephanie Soechtig, it is based on Jeff Benedict’s ‘Poisoned: The True Story of the Deadly E. Coli Outbreak that Changed the Way Americans Eat’.

Dhoomam

Prime Video

Starring Fahadh Faasil, this Malayalam film is directed by Pawan Kumar. The action thriller revolves around the tobacco industry. It is produced by Hombale Films, which was behind the success of ‘Kantara’. This is the digital premiere of the film, which released in theatres in June. It also stars Roshan Mathew and Aparna Balamurali.