What’s streaming: The Witcher season 3 part 2

The Witcher season 3 part 2

Netflix

The first volume of Season 3 ended on an intense cliffhanger, with Geralt of Rivia facing a perilous situation. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, creator of the fantasy drama series, says that the book ‘Time of Contempt’ serves as the basis for Season 3. This is the last season featuring Henry Cavill in the lead role; Liam Hemsworth replaces him.

Maamannan

Netflix

This Tamil political drama revolves around Maamannan and his estranged son. The titular character, played by Vadivelu, is an MLA belonging to the oppressed community. When Maamannan is insulted by an Opposition leader, the father-son duo puts up a unified front. The film’s trailer has crossed 10 million views on YouTube.

How to Become a Cult leader

Netflix

The documentary series ‘How to Become a Cult Leader’ dives deep into the minds of cult leaders, a subject that has been of interest for a long time. What motivates someone to become a cult leader is the central question of the unconventional show. The six-part series features ‘Game of Thrones’ fame Peter Dinklage as the narrator.

Good Omens 2

Prime Video

Based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s best-selling novel, ‘Good Omens 2’ explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the friendship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a fussy angel and rare-book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley (David Tennant). The friends have a huge task at hand: to prevent the Armageddon.