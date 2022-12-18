Three fraudsters held with fake passport of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The Uttar Pradesh Police recently arrested three fraudsters from Greater Noida. They found a fake passport of actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan apart from $3,000, fake currency worth Rs 11 crore, 10,500 pounds and other equipment from the gang.

The police will be questioning the three accused about their motive behind a fake passport. In the passport, only the picture is of Aishwarya whereas other details such as birthdate, birthplace and address are different.