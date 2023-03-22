Priyanka Chopra's former stylist denies telling her she's not 'sample-sized'

Priyanka Chopra’s former-stylist Law Roach said that he has nothing to do with the Indian actress’ body-shaming incident. More than a week after the Baywatch actress publicly claimed that someone told her she ‘wasn’t sample-sized’, Roach made it clear that he had nothing to do with the hurtful remarks.

On March 17, the celebrity stylist was asked about how he felt reading the actress’ story. In response, he clarified: “It was a little bit hurtful in a way that it ended up in the press, you know? Because that wasn’t the real conversation. I’ve never had that conversation with her, ever.” Law, who styled Priyanka for her appearance at the SXSW Film Festival panel, went on to share his thoughts on whom to blame. Law went on to shower Priyanka with praise. “She has a twinkle, she has a wiggle, and I love her, like, even as a person.”

Priyanka Chopra made headlines with the body shaming revelation in early March this year. Taking part in a panel discussion at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival, Priyanka confessed that she had a breakdown because of it. “Someone told me yesterday that I wasn’t sample-sized. I was hurt and I discussed it with my family, and I cried to my husband, and my team,” she revealed. — IANS