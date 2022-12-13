When a script challenges…

Recently, US-based production house Lonestar Films announced its first Hindi feature film, titled Cancer.
The film starring Sharib Hashmi and Aahana Kumra will be directed by Faisal Hashmi, who is known for Gujarati language films like Vitamin She and the award-winning Short Circuit.
Talking about bagging this project, Aahana said, “Once in a while a script challenges you and makes you want to jump up and shoot the film right away. That’s what I felt after reading the script of Cancer and I can’t wait to shoot it with my wonderful co-actor Sharib Hashmi and our director, Faisal.” Cancer, written by Faisal Hashmi and Gary Rowlands, is touted as a mind-bending thriller. The film will go on the floors early next year. The hunt for the third lead has begun and will be announced soon.
Prominent Bollywood figures have shown their support to Cancer. Director Hansal Mehta along with Manoj Bajpayee, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Chandan Roy Sanyal took to Instagram to congratulate the cast of Cancer and Lonestar Films. Additionally, Shreyas Talpade on Twitter said, “Congratulations on this new venture brother @PatelDevansh. Chief creative officer saheb..wishing you success for this one.”
