When Aahana Kumra lost her cool

Actress Aahana Kumra, who is known for films like Lipstick Under My Burkha, Inside Edge and Rangbaaz, recently lost her cool at a fan, who breached her personal space and touched her while she was posing for the paparazzi.
A video, shared by a paparazzi account, revealed how a fan touched her around her waist at an event in Mumbai. The actress was taken aback. She turned towards him and told him: “Don’t touch me!”
The video has gone viral since then with several netizens coming out in support of the actress against the fan’s behaviour. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aahana will next be seen in Faisal Hashmi’s Cancer opposite Sharib Hashmi. She was last seen in Salaam Venky, which also stars Kajol and Vishal Jethwa.
